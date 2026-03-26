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Oleh Krot's "Techiia Foundation" supported "City of Goodness": an operating room was opened in the center for seriously ill children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Oleh Krot's "Techiia Foundation" supported "City of Goodness": an operating room was opened in the center for seriously ill children.

Oleh Krot's "Techiia Foundation" supported "City of Goodness": an operating room was opened in the center for seriously ill children

In Chernivtsi, a modern operating room has started operating at the "Misto Dobra" (City of Goodness) center, where over 60 children with severe and incurable diagnoses live and receive treatment. A key role in its launch was played by the "Techiia Foundation," co-founded by philanthropist and benefactor Oleh Krot.

The center cares for orphans, children with disabilities, and complex diseases who require round-the-clock medical care. Some patients cannot be transported to hospitals, so creating their own operating room became a critically important decision.

It was at the stage of launching the operating unit that the "Misto Dobra" team sought help — there was a lack of an air purification and disinfection system. The "Techiia Foundation" promptly joined the project and ensured the installation of a modern respiratory safety system.

This refers to a portable supply and exhaust ventilation system that purifies the air, controls the level of microbial contamination, and signals when filters need to be replaced. According to Denys Koliubakin, the medical director of the center, the level of microbial load has been virtually reduced to minimal indicators thanks to this system, which is critically important for children with weakened immune systems.

"Infection safety is the basis of treatment. Without clean air, performing operations is simply impossible," he emphasized.

Marta Levchenko, the founder of "Misto Dobra," emphasizes that the appearance of the operating room opens a chance for life for children who previously could not receive the necessary help.

"For many of them, this is not just a medical service — it's a chance to survive," she notes.

The "Techiia Foundation" explains that it supports not only large medical institutions but also highly specialized centers that work with the most vulnerable categories of patients.

"We want to improve the quality of life for children who need it most. And if a critical request needs to be met for this, we respond as quickly as possible," the foundation notes.

Oleh Krot himself, a philanthropist and co-founder of the "Techiia Foundation," emphasizes that helping children has been one of the key areas of activity for many years. According to him, the foundation systematically implements projects in the field of children's health, focusing on both treatment and rehabilitation. 

At the same time, support for "Misto Dobra" is only part of the foundation's broader activities in the medical field. Among the first projects of the "Techiia Foundation" is the creation of the "EVA" inclusion and correction center, which helps children with special educational needs undergo rehabilitation and adaptation.

In addition, the foundation regularly transfers modern medical equipment to children's hospitals in the regions, and also provides institutions with specialized medical kits necessary to provide assistance to young patients.

At "Misto Dobra," they emphasize that such support allows not only to save more lives but also to create safe treatment conditions for children, where the chance of recovery becomes a reality. 

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
charity
Oleg Krot
Chernivtsi