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Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9574 views

Actress Valerie Perrine has died at the age of 82 from complications of Parkinson's disease. She was known for her roles in the films "Lenny," "Superman," and "Slaughterhouse-Five."

Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died

American actress Valerie Perrine, who earned an Academy Award nomination and was remembered for her roles in the films "Lenny" and "Superman," has died at the age of 82. The cause of death was complications from Parkinson's disease. This was reported by UNN with reference to the New York Times.

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Specifically, her close friend and director Stacy Souther announced the artist's passing. Perrine was one of the brightest actresses of the 1970s, combining the image of a sex symbol with recognized acting skill. She gained widespread popularity for her role as Eve Teschmacher — the charismatic assistant to the villain Lex Luthor in the cult film "Superman" with Christopher Reeve.

Her true creative breakthrough was the film "Lenny," in which she played the wife of the scandalous comedian Lenny Bruce. For this role, the actress received an award at the Cannes Film Festival and an Oscar nomination, losing the statuette to Ellen Burstyn.

She is also known to viewers for the film "Slaughterhouse-Five" — an adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut's novel, in which she played the role of Montana Wildhack.

Before her film career, Perrine worked as a dancer in Las Vegas and posed for Playboy. Despite her sex symbol image, critics repeatedly noted her dramatic talent and depth of roles.

In more than 40 years in cinema, the actress starred in almost 70 projects, appearing on screen alongside stars such as Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, and Jack Nicholson.

In her last years, Perrine battled Parkinson's disease, diagnosed in 2015.

Her contribution to cinema left a significant mark on Hollywood, and her roles in classic films of the 1970s forever cemented her status as one of the most charismatic actresses of her generation.

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Stanislav Karmazin

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