Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has died

Photo: www.facebook.com/nicholasbrendon

On Saturday, March 21, the death of actor Nicholas Brendon, known for his role in the cult series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," was announced. His family reported this on his Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed away in his sleep from natural causes - the post reads.

The actor's family added that in recent years, Brendon found his calling in painting and art. He was 54 years old at the time of his death.

He loved sharing his talent with family, friends, and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and had endless creative energy. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of his personality - the actor's family added.

Additionally

Nicholas Brendon was born on April 12, 1971, in Los Angeles. He is best remembered by audiences not only in the US but also worldwide for his role as Xander Harris in the series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." This series aired from 1997 to 2003.

Recall

On Friday, March 20, legendary actor and martial artist Chuck Norris died in Hawaii.