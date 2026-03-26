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Almost 60 attacks recorded on the front, enemy intensified operations in the Kostiantynivka direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions. Sumy and Chernihiv regions are under artillery fire.

Almost 60 attacks recorded on the front, enemy intensified operations in the Kostiantynivka direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has already reached 59. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports.

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in Sumy region, the settlements of Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Koreniok, Bachivsk, Ryzhivka were affected; as well as Azarivka and Kostobobriv in Chernihiv region. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Koreniok in Sumy region.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 31 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Prydniprovsky directions, no enemy attacks have been recorded at this time.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried once to improve its position in the area of the settlement of Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Drobycheve, and Lyman.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 18 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 16 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Oleksandrogorod, Vyshneve, and Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is currently underway. In addition, Pysantsi suffered an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrny, and Svyatopetrivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Dolynka, Liubytske, and Novosoloshyno.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Tokmachka, Stepove, and Shcherbaky. The Veselianka area suffered an air strike.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 1210 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff26.03.26, 07:48 • 3580 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
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