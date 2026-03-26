Russian army lost 1210 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff

On March 25, Russian troops lost 1,210 soldiers and 2,038 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.03.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,292,170 (+1,210) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,807 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 24,278 (+4)

artillery systems ‒ 38,795 (+49)

MLRS ‒ 1,698 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1,337 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 435 (0)

helicopters ‒ 350 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 198,389 (+2,038)

cruise missiles ‒ 4,491 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 33 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 85,352 (+201)

special equipment ‒ 4,100 (+2)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated about the increase in enemy activity and Russia's plans to recruit another 409,000 military personnel in 2026.

The Russian army has intensified pressure in several directions at once, while enemy losses have also significantly increased - Syrskyi