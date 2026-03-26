Russian army lost 1210 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff

$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
March 25, 06:28 PM • 15027 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 36592 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 62416 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 69248 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
March 25, 10:45 AM • 55314 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 59995 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 75683 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 61781 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 57601 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 55728 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
62%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Latvia handed a note of protest to a Russian representative over drone airspace violationMarch 25, 09:35 PM • 10148 views
Fire at "Hide and Seek 2" promo tour in Le Bristol Paris - 400 people evacuatedPhotoMarch 25, 10:32 PM • 8452 views
Military registration of 17-year-olds in 2026: deadlines and registration methodsMarch 25, 11:04 PM • 6118 views
US to launch ground operation in Iran soon - MediaMarch 26, 12:18 AM • 9510 views
Yale University: Gazprom and Rosneft funded the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia02:14 AM • 11686 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?March 25, 01:57 PM • 62414 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 69245 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhotoMarch 25, 12:01 PM • 44667 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of FinanceMarch 25, 11:24 AM • 49747 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from himMarch 25, 11:09 AM • 50806 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Tehran
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 26115 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 62688 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 38871 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 68080 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 68521 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Social network
Film
Series
Technology

Russian army lost 1210 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2106 views

The General Staff reported the elimination of 1210 occupiers and the destruction of 2038 UAVs in a day. The enemy also lost 49 artillery systems and 201 units of automotive equipment.

Russian army lost 1210 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff

On March 25, Russian troops lost 1,210 soldiers and 2,038 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.03.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1,292,170 (+1,210) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11,807 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  24,278 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒  38,795 (+49)
          • MLRS ‒  1,698 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1,337 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒  435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  350 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  198,389 (+2,038)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4,491 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  33 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  85,352 (+201)
                            • special equipment ‒  4,100 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi  stated  about the increase in enemy activity and Russia's plans to recruit another 409,000 military personnel in 2026.

                              The Russian army has intensified pressure in several directions at once, while enemy losses have also significantly increased - Syrskyi20.03.26, 21:17 • 5287 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Oleksandr Syrskyi
                              Ukraine