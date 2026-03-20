The Russian army has intensified pressure in several directions at once, while enemy losses have also significantly increased - Syrskyi

The enemy has increased pressure on several sections of the front at once. At the same time, enemy losses have also significantly increased: only from Tuesday to Thursday, about 4,840 occupiers were neutralized, killed and wounded. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.

With the change in weather conditions, the Russian aggressor increased pressure on several sections of the front at once. For several days in a row, the number of combat engagements has exceeded 200. At the same time, enemy losses have also significantly increased: only from Tuesday to Thursday, about 4,840 occupiers were neutralized, killed and wounded. - Syrskyi reported.

According to him, the activity of the enemy's superior forces requires new, asymmetric solutions. Ukrainian troops are acting actively, seizing the initiative and continuing to restore positions.

During a working trip to the areas of the Southern operational zone, I met with the command of the grouping and commanders of assault and air assault units. We coordinated further actions taking into account the enemy's tactics, clarified tasks for each unit in the area of responsibility. On the spot, I gave the necessary orders to strengthen provision — with ammunition, drones and other material and technical means. - Syrskyi added.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked the commanders for their balanced decisions and for saving the lives of our soldiers.

I thank every soldier, sergeant, and officer for their daily struggle and destruction of the enemy. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine! - Syrskyi summarized.

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