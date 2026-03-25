$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
01:57 PM • 6602 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12816 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
10:45 AM • 23540 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
09:00 AM • 39880 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 62929 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 54934 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 54729 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 54292 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
March 24, 02:45 PM • 38172 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
March 24, 02:12 PM • 34004 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.2m/s
28%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran wants to negotiate with the US through Pence, not Witkoff or Kushner - MediaMarch 25, 05:05 AM • 24528 views
US handed Iran 15-point plan to end warMarch 25, 05:22 AM • 22803 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 44151 views
Drones flew into Latvia and EstoniaMarch 25, 08:33 AM • 32905 views
Minus 34% of strategic aviation and over 2250 Russian tanks - the most successful SBU operations during the war10:00 AM • 18207 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?01:57 PM • 6622 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12828 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhoto12:01 PM • 12856 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of Finance11:24 AM • 14669 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from him11:09 AM • 15867 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Oleh Syniehubov
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Odesa
United States
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphere12:24 PM • 8520 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 44402 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 28096 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 58174 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 58625 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Starlink
Mushrooms

"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6634 views

In the US, Novo Nordisk is being sued for concealing the risks of gastroparesis and vision loss. Plaintiffs are demanding compensation for severe side effects of semaglutide.

"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?

In the US, the number of lawsuits against manufacturers of semaglutide-based drugs, particularly Ozempic, is rapidly increasing. Patients accuse pharmaceutical companies of failing to adequately warn about the risks of serious side effects, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

This primarily concerns lawsuits against Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, as well as other pharmaceutical companies that produce similar semaglutide-based drugs. The number of cases is growing rapidly and could escalate into large-scale class-action lawsuits.

What caused the lawsuits

Plaintiffs claim they did not receive full information about potential health risks. Court documents cite serious complications that, according to patients, arose after using the drugs.

Among them:

 • gastroparesis – impaired stomach motility, which in some cases requires the use of a feeding tube;

 • intestinal obstruction;

 • inflammatory diseases, including pancreatitis and cholecystitis;

 • optic nerve damage, which can lead to sudden vision loss;

 • thrombosis and kidney problems.

Cases of vision loss are of particular concern. The lawsuits mention non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy – a rare but dangerous condition that can cause blindness.

Why "Ozempic" became so popular

Ozempic (semaglutide) was originally developed as a drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Its action is based on mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which regulates blood sugar levels and affects appetite.

However, over time, the drug gained immense popularity as a weight-loss aid. Social media, bloggers, and even celebrities began actively promoting it as a "quick fix" for weight reduction.

This led to a sharp increase in demand – in some countries, there was even a shortage of the drug for diabetic patients who genuinely needed it for medical reasons.

Market and doctor reaction

Against the backdrop of lawsuits in the US, the discussion about the safety and ethics of using such drugs is growing.

Medical experts emphasize: semaglutide is not a "magic pill," but a serious medication that should be used exclusively under medical supervision.

At the same time, pharmaceutical companies traditionally insist that information about possible side effects is contained in the instructions, and the drugs underwent clinical trials before being released to the market.

Will this affect the drug's popularity?

Despite the wave of lawsuits, demand for semaglutide-based drugs remains high. This is due to their real effectiveness in weight loss and glucose level control.

However, experts do not rule out that:

 • regulators may tighten control over such drugs;

 • manufacturers may be required to warn more clearly about risks;

 • advertising and popularization "as a weight loss aid" may be limited.

What this means for Ukraine

In Ukraine, Ozempic is also gaining popularity, especially as a tool for weight loss. It is actively discussed on social media, and more and more people are interested in the possibility of its use.

At the same time, the situation in the US shows that the widespread use of such drugs without proper control can have serious consequences.

Doctors emphasize that any semaglutide-based drugs should only be used as prescribed by a specialist, taking into account all risks and individual patient characteristics.

Legal consequences

The Ozempic story in the US has already moved into the realm of large-scale lawsuits. Some lawsuits are being consolidated into joint proceedings, which could lead to systemic decisions regarding manufacturer liability.

The main claims concern insufficient information about side effects and aggressive marketing that created the impression of the drug's safety, particularly for weight loss.

Lawyers emphasize that the key question is whether patients were adequately warned. If not, companies could face significant compensation and settlement agreements worth billions of dollars.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

HealthNews of the WorldPublications
Trend
Brand
Social network
Bloggers
United States
Ukraine