"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?

In the US, the number of lawsuits against manufacturers of semaglutide-based drugs, particularly Ozempic, is rapidly increasing. Patients accuse pharmaceutical companies of failing to adequately warn about the risks of serious side effects, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

This primarily concerns lawsuits against Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, as well as other pharmaceutical companies that produce similar semaglutide-based drugs. The number of cases is growing rapidly and could escalate into large-scale class-action lawsuits.

What caused the lawsuits

Plaintiffs claim they did not receive full information about potential health risks. Court documents cite serious complications that, according to patients, arose after using the drugs.

Among them:

• gastroparesis – impaired stomach motility, which in some cases requires the use of a feeding tube;

• intestinal obstruction;

• inflammatory diseases, including pancreatitis and cholecystitis;

• optic nerve damage, which can lead to sudden vision loss;

• thrombosis and kidney problems.

Cases of vision loss are of particular concern. The lawsuits mention non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy – a rare but dangerous condition that can cause blindness.

Why "Ozempic" became so popular

Ozempic (semaglutide) was originally developed as a drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Its action is based on mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which regulates blood sugar levels and affects appetite.

However, over time, the drug gained immense popularity as a weight-loss aid. Social media, bloggers, and even celebrities began actively promoting it as a "quick fix" for weight reduction.

This led to a sharp increase in demand – in some countries, there was even a shortage of the drug for diabetic patients who genuinely needed it for medical reasons.

Market and doctor reaction

Against the backdrop of lawsuits in the US, the discussion about the safety and ethics of using such drugs is growing.

Medical experts emphasize: semaglutide is not a "magic pill," but a serious medication that should be used exclusively under medical supervision.

At the same time, pharmaceutical companies traditionally insist that information about possible side effects is contained in the instructions, and the drugs underwent clinical trials before being released to the market.

Will this affect the drug's popularity?

Despite the wave of lawsuits, demand for semaglutide-based drugs remains high. This is due to their real effectiveness in weight loss and glucose level control.

However, experts do not rule out that:

• regulators may tighten control over such drugs;

• manufacturers may be required to warn more clearly about risks;

• advertising and popularization "as a weight loss aid" may be limited.

What this means for Ukraine

In Ukraine, Ozempic is also gaining popularity, especially as a tool for weight loss. It is actively discussed on social media, and more and more people are interested in the possibility of its use.

At the same time, the situation in the US shows that the widespread use of such drugs without proper control can have serious consequences.

Doctors emphasize that any semaglutide-based drugs should only be used as prescribed by a specialist, taking into account all risks and individual patient characteristics.

Legal consequences

The Ozempic story in the US has already moved into the realm of large-scale lawsuits. Some lawsuits are being consolidated into joint proceedings, which could lead to systemic decisions regarding manufacturer liability.

The main claims concern insufficient information about side effects and aggressive marketing that created the impression of the drug's safety, particularly for weight loss.

Lawyers emphasize that the key question is whether patients were adequately warned. If not, companies could face significant compensation and settlement agreements worth billions of dollars.