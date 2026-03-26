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Ukraine is ready to become a full member of JEF - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3356 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's goal to become a full member of the Joint Expeditionary Force. The President called for the creation of an industrial alliance.

Ukraine is ready to become a full member of JEF - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's goal is clear and simple: to become a full member of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). Zelenskyy made this statement in an address to the participants of the JEF leaders' summit, as reported by UNN.

I am pleased to address you and confirm that Ukraine is ready to contribute to the development of this security cooperation format – the JEF. We all see now that the world can be very cruel and dangerous for those who remain alone or do not participate in joint efforts to ensure true security. Today, no one knows what awaits Europe in the future or how Russia will behave in the coming years. But one thing is clear: coordinated actions and real investments in security must work.

- Zelenskyy said.

He noted that next to Ukraine and Europe is an aggressive Russian regime that has no intention of returning to peaceful coexistence with its neighbors.

Next to Russia is Belarus, which is still ruled by one person. And yesterday, on Freedom Day, which Belarusians celebrate, he went to North Korea – one of the darkest symbols of human oppression in the world. This is a clear signal to the entire region. Our peoples also feel the consequences of the deep crisis in the Middle East and the Gulf region. Even if the war there ends soon, much effort will still be needed to ensure a stable supply of critical resources from this region. All of this, and especially the brutality of Russia's war against Ukraine, prompts each of us to take more active steps.

- Zelenskyy added.

The President emphasized the need to work together with all JEF countries to form a true industrial alliance.

I am grateful for the enhanced partner status that Ukraine received in Oslo. This status already opens up opportunities for practical cooperation, for example, for participation in the TARASSIS exercises. We are ready to move forward, leveraging our experience and capabilities to make the JEF community even stronger. And our goal is simple and clear – Ukraine is ready to become a full member of the JEF. We need to unite and strengthen our shared experience to become strong in all areas: protecting lives, infrastructure, energy, seas, and cyberspace. And I believe we can do it. I believe that free Europe will defeat all who threaten us. And, of course, the highest priority is air defense. We in Europe need to have the full capability to produce all types of air defense systems and missiles for them. In particular, means of protection against drones, cruise missiles, and ballistics. And we cannot rely on the military-industrial complexes of other partners. We must be confident in our own base here in Europe. Please, let's continue this work and accelerate it. And while we are building up this potential, please remember that we need protection from Russian missiles every day. And I am grateful to those of you who actively support us within PURL.

- the head of state noted.

Recall that

Zelenskyy announced the possibility of exporting surplus systems and exchanging expertise with partners. Ukraine seeks to obtain air defense missiles from countries in the region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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