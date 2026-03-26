Deputy Minister of Defense Fedorov appointed - will be responsible for procurement reform

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Mstyslav Banik as Deputy Minister of Defense, who will be responsible for reforming procurement for the Ukrainian army. This was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

We continue the transformation of the Ministry of Defense into an effective institution that works for results on the front lines. At the government meeting, Mstyslav Banik was appointed Deputy Minister. I also signed an order appointing Yuriy Myronenko as the Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. - Fedorov said.

Deputy Minister of Defense Mstyslav Banik, who was involved in the creation and development of the "Diia" application, will be responsible for procurement reform. The task is to make procurement for the Ukrainian army the most transparent and efficient in the world.

Mstyslav has experience in building state digital products. At the Ministry of Digital Transformation, he was responsible for the launch and development of Diia. At the Ministry of Defense, he led the development of "Army+" and "Reserve+". He has combat experience: he voluntarily joined the army and rose from a soldier to an officer. He created FPV drone units and worked at the staff level. He participated in the Kursk operation as part of the CODE 9.2 unit. - Fedorov said.

Yuriy Myronenko, who has been appointed Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense, will be responsible for an objective assessment of the situation in the troops and the effectiveness of decisions.

His task is to ensure regular analysis of how decisions work in practice and to provide a basis for rapid correction of policies and plans. The focus is on a real picture from the front and quick feedback for management decisions. He worked as Deputy Minister of Defense: he was responsible for the development of DELTA, the implementation of Mission Control, the creation of opportunities for AI model training by foreign partners and Ukrainian companies using battlefield data, the scaling of technologies created within the Ministry of Defense system, codification reform, and the launch of private air defense. He was Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation. A combat veteran, commander of a drone unit, former head of the State Special Communications Service. - Fedorov added.

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