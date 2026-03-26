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A judge from Zakarpattia is suspected of receiving over 640,000 hryvnias in surcharges for a fake academic degree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

The judge used an invalid diploma to receive a 15% salary supplement. Over eight years, he illegally appropriated over 640,000 budget hryvnias.

A judge from Zakarpattia is suspected of receiving over 640,000 hryvnias in surcharges for a fake academic degree
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

A judge of the Velykyi Bereznyi District Court of Zakarpattia Oblast has been notified of suspicion of misappropriating budget funds. According to the investigation, he received additional payments for an academic degree without legal grounds. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the judge used a Doctor of Philosophy degree in law issued by the Interregional Academy of Personnel Management. This document is not a state-recognized standard and does not confirm an academic degree in Ukraine.

It was also established that the educational institution introduced its own system of academic staff certification without proper authority, which contradicts the requirements of the law. However, despite the absence of legal grounds, in March 2017, the judge applied for an additional payment for an academic degree, providing inaccurate information. Based on this application, he was assigned a monthly allowance of 15% of his official salary.

Between April 2017 and October 2025, he unlawfully received over 640,000 hryvnias in budget funds.

The Office of the Prosecutor General notified the judge of the Velykyi Bereznyi District Court of Zakarpattia Oblast of suspicion of misappropriating budget funds through fraud, committed under martial law (Part 4, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the post states.

Recall

Ihor Strohyi was elected as the Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC). Dmytro Mykhailenko was elected as the Deputy Head of the HACC.

On February 14, 2026, the administrative powers of the HACC Head, Vira Mykhailenko, expired.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
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Dmytro Mykhailenko