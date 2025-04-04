Dmytro Mykhaylenko

Ukraine's U-19 national team lost to England U-18 in the bronze medal match at the tournament in Marbella. It was a preparatory tournament for the Euro 2025 qualifiers, where Ukraine will play against Kazakhstan, Slovenia, and the Netherlands.
The youth national team of Ukraine (players born in 2005 and younger) will take part in the European U-19 Championship in Northern
Ireland, the opening match against the hosts of which began on July 15 at 21:00 Kyiv time.
Ukraine's U-19 national team will meet Northern Ireland, Norway and Italy in Group A of the 2024 European Championship final
tournament, which will take place in Northern Ireland from July 15 to 28.
The Kyiv District Court of Odesa remanded Oleksandr Mykhailenko, the former acting director of the Odesa Regional Emergency
Medical Center, in custody until March 18, 2024, with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 600,000.