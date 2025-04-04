Dmytro Mykhaylenko

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7874 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15494 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56420 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199498 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115119 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378397 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302243 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212533 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243564 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254776 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+14°
1m/s
44%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248336 views

Ukraine U-19 loses to England in the third place match at the tournament in Spain

Ukraine's U-19 national team lost to England U-18 in the bronze medal match at the tournament in Marbella. It was a preparatory tournament for the Euro 2025 qualifiers, where Ukraine will play against Kazakhstan, Slovenia, and the Netherlands.

Sports • October 14, 01:53 PM • 15189 views

Euro 2024 (U-19): Ukraine's youth team starts today with a match against Northern Ireland

The youth national team of Ukraine (players born in 2005 and younger) will take part in the European U-19 Championship in Northern Ireland, the opening match against the hosts of which began on July 15 at 21:00 Kyiv time.

Sports • July 15, 06:25 PM • 22332 views

UEFA Youth Euro 2024: Ukraine's rivals in the final tournament have been announced

Ukraine's U-19 national team will meet Northern Ireland, Norway and Italy in Group A of the 2024 European Championship final tournament, which will take place in Northern Ireland from July 15 to 28.

Sports • April 17, 02:26 PM • 16689 views

Money on blood: court remanded former Odesa emergency services official in custody

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa remanded Oleksandr Mykhailenko, the former acting director of the Odesa Regional Emergency Medical Center, in custody until March 18, 2024, with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 600,000.

Crimes and emergencies • January 29, 01:32 PM • 24981 views