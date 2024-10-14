Ukraine U-19 loses to England in the third place match at the tournament in Spain
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's U-19 national team lost to England U-18 in the bronze medal match at the tournament in Marbella. It was a preparatory tournament for the Euro 2025 qualifiers, where Ukraine will play against Kazakhstan, Slovenia, and the Netherlands.
Ukraine's U-19 national team lost the bronze medal match to England at a friendly tournament in Spain.
Ukraine's U-19 national team lost the bronze medal match to England at a friendly tournament in Spain.
Ukraine's U-19 national team lost in the match for 3rd place to England U-18, in a friendly tournament in Marbella, on the eve of the qualifying round for Euro 2025.
Four teams took part in the tournament. They played according to the Olympic system - knockout rounds. The Ukrainian national team lost to the Netherlands 0:1 in the semifinals.
Already in November, Dmytro Mykhailenko's charges will play Kazakhstan, Slovenia and the Netherlands in the fight for a ticket to the Euro. Then two national teams will go on.
