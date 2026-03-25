Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphere

Photo: screenshot from YouTube

Ukrainian public figure and volunteer Serhiy Prytula spoke about where his 17-year-old son Dmytro is studying, and also shared whether the boy might want to connect his future life with the military sphere. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview Prytula gave to Suspilne: Kultura.

Details

According to Prytula, his son is currently a first-year student at the National Technical University of Ukraine "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute". At the same time, Dmytro shows interest in technology and is already considering a military direction, although he has not yet made a decision.

He is a first-year student at KPI. Will he want to combine this with a choice in the military direction later? He has a similar desire. Don't take certain things out of me prematurely before they happen. But, in short, in our family, I am the only one who supports his choice. Ultimately, it is his own decision - Prytula said.

In addition, the public figure said that during the holidays, Dmytro joined the activities of his father's charitable foundation, where he focused on technical tasks - in particular, he worked with drones and helped prepare them for use.

He has an interest in modern technologies. When he had holidays, I took him to my foundation. He was engaged in flashing drones. This is interesting work for a young guy who already knows how to work with a soldering iron, knows what and where to solder, how to flash, etc. He was driven by the realization that thanks to his work, some pilot would be safe. Because he, as a drone operator, will be anonymized - the enemy will not know where he is launching the drone - Serhiy summarized.

Recall

In August last year, volunteer and public figure Serhiy Prytula became a father for the fourth time. He had a son named Mark.