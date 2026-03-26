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Stubb suggested that negotiations on the war in Ukraine have reached a dead end

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3296 views

Alexander Stubb links the stalled dialogue to the territorial issue and the war in Iran. He calls for increased pressure on Russia due to its lack of desire for peace.

Stubb suggested that negotiations on the war in Ukraine have reached a dead end

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, mediated by the United States, have reached a dead end. He said this in an interview with the Norwegian newspaper VG, writes UNN.

Details

Stubb stated that there are two possible explanations for this.

"This could be due to the war in Iran, which is distracting attention from the war in Ukraine. But the halt in negotiations could also be due to them reaching a dead end and being unable to move forward," the Finnish president noted.

He expressed his conviction that American negotiators had done everything they could, and that now almost everything depends on one issue: territorial.

"But the main problem here is that I don't believe Russia is striving for peace... So the most important thing for the future is to increase pressure on Russia. But, unfortunately, given the war in Iran and the Americans' decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil sales, the situation is not developing as we would like," Stubb says.

He also added that Europe has gradually taken on greater responsibility and is playing a more prominent role in the further development of events in Ukraine.

"At least we have a starting point, although I don't have an answer to what will happen next. We understand the Russians' negotiation tactics well, and I believe that Ukrainians trust the European countries that seek to provide them with maximum support," Stubb said.

Recall

Finnish President Stubb supported the idea of US assistance in the Strait of Hormuz for the sake of Ukraine. This should ensure support for Kyiv and stable oil prices.

Olga Rozgon

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