Ukraine insists on increasing pressure on Russia to accelerate the end of the war. However, the American side believes that additional pressure may be inappropriate, as Russia, in their opinion, demonstrates readiness for peace. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

We do not see a genuine desire from Russia to end the war, and we share this with our partners. The United States of America believes that Putin wants to end the war. Here we have completely different views. On the one hand, there is nothing terrible, it is normal to have different views. But on the other hand, when we want to end the war, to accelerate this process, we raise the issue of pressure on Russia. We know that Putin does not want to end the war - stated in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post.

In addition, he added: Ukraine asks for additional pressure so that Putin wants to. And America believes that he wants to, and why extra pressure if Russia shows that they are also ready for peace.

There are different views on some things, and we need to work with that - emphasized the president.

Recall

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that the Kremlin continues to contact the United States regarding a possible settlement of the war in Ukraine and hopes that Washington will continue its mediation efforts.