Russia wants to force Ukraine to capitulate through negotiations - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but only without ultimatums, while Russia is trying to use dialogue to impose its conditions. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview, as reported by UNN.

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According to him, Kyiv is serious about the possibility of negotiations and advocates for direct dialogue at the highest level.

Ukrainians are serious about negotiations. We believe that we need to talk, preferably at the level of leaders, and we are ready for this - emphasized Zelenskyy.

At the same time, according to the president, Russia is promoting an ultimatum scenario for ending the war.

The Russians want an ultimatum resolution of military actions, so that Ukraine accepts their conditions. The independent withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the territory we control in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - he stated.

The head of state stressed that even for Russia itself, such a scenario is extremely costly and risky.

They understand – and we understand – how much time it will take them to capture this territory with losses of 28–35 thousand soldiers per month. And it is not yet a fact that they will capture it. They can bury from 300 thousand to a million of their military there - noted Zelenskyy.

The President also drew attention to the fact that for the Kremlin, the issue of losses is not only a human factor, but also an economic one.

They do not value human lives, but they understand that it is money. All these are contracts, and these are hundreds of thousands of additional losses - he added.

According to Zelenskyy, that is why Russia is trying to act through pressure on Ukraine's international partners.

They are looking for such a dialogue with the Americans: "Tell the Ukrainians – there's nothing to fight for." We know this rhetoric and explain to our partners why this is not the case - concluded the President.

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