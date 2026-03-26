Russia wants to force Ukraine to capitulate through negotiations - Zelenskyy

$43.870.0550.850.04
ukenru
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 1920 views
How the war in the Middle East fills the Kremlin's budget
09:53 AM • 11985 views
Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP
March 25, 06:28 PM • 30074 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 53600 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 89230 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 93758 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
March 25, 10:45 AM • 64016 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 64784 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 77558 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 63461 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3.4m/s
41%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Peace in Europe requires justice": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the EU's accession to the founders of the special tribunal on Russia's aggression against UkraineMarch 26, 04:02 AM • 16165 views
Mass disappearance of underage girls in Crimea: CNS records new casesMarch 26, 05:15 AM • 11277 views
Russian drone strike on the center of Dnipro on March 26 - 7 high-rise buildings and a gymnasium damagedPhoto10:49 AM • 8268 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 15304 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market grows12:14 PM • 6216 views
Publications
What is time management and how to master it01:18 PM • 1188 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market grows12:14 PM • 6292 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 15358 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?March 25, 01:57 PM • 89226 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 93755 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Dmytro Mykhailenko
Oleg Krot
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Pakistan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 15365 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 33238 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 69599 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 45156 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 74286 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Mushrooms

Russia wants to force Ukraine to capitulate through negotiations - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2070 views

The President stated his readiness for dialogue without ultimatums and Russia's attempts to impose its conditions. The occupiers seek the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russia wants to force Ukraine to capitulate through negotiations - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but only without ultimatums, while Russia is trying to use dialogue to impose its conditions. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv is serious about the possibility of negotiations and advocates for direct dialogue at the highest level.

Ukrainians are serious about negotiations. We believe that we need to talk, preferably at the level of leaders, and we are ready for this

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

At the same time, according to the president, Russia is promoting an ultimatum scenario for ending the war.

The Russians want an ultimatum resolution of military actions, so that Ukraine accepts their conditions. The independent withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the territory we control in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions

- he stated.

The head of state stressed that even for Russia itself, such a scenario is extremely costly and risky.

They understand – and we understand – how much time it will take them to capture this territory with losses of 28–35 thousand soldiers per month. And it is not yet a fact that they will capture it. They can bury from 300 thousand to a million of their military there

- noted Zelenskyy.

The President also drew attention to the fact that for the Kremlin, the issue of losses is not only a human factor, but also an economic one.

They do not value human lives, but they understand that it is money. All these are contracts, and these are hundreds of thousands of additional losses

- he added.

According to Zelenskyy, that is why Russia is trying to act through pressure on Ukraine's international partners.

They are looking for such a dialogue with the Americans: "Tell the Ukrainians – there's nothing to fight for." We know this rhetoric and explain to our partners why this is not the case

- concluded the President.

Russia's budget deficit in 2026 was supposed to be $100 billion - Zelenskyy26.03.26, 11:47 • 2706 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
State budget
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv