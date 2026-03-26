The joint sanctions policy of various countries directly influenced the reduction of opportunities for Russia - for example, by reducing earnings from energy sales. And although the Russians circumvented sanctions, one way or another, incomes were lower, and accordingly, less money went to the defense sector. This was reported by UNN with reference to an interview with Le Monde given by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

As the head of state noted, the Russian budget deficit increased year by year. The largest was at the beginning of 2026.

By the end of 2025, the Russians had a deficit of 83 billion, plus 19 billion that they carried over to the beginning of 2026. According to our forecasts, the deficit for 2026 was supposed to be about 100 billion US dollars - Zelenskyy noted.

Now, after the easing of sanctions for the energy sector of the Russian Federation, namely - on oil products, their earnings are measured in billions. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this certainly does not help reduce the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine, as well as in Iran, because Russia will help the Iranian regime with one opportunity or another.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia tried to blackmail the United States, offering to stop exchanging military intelligence with Iran if Washington, in turn, cut Ukraine off from its intelligence.