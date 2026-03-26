New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1

Starting April 1, 2026, the mobilization process in Ukraine will change. This is not about changing legislation or conscription principles, but about the full deployment of digital tools that began to be implemented in March. From now on, they become basic. UNN will tell you more about what exactly will change and how it will affect Ukrainians.

Details

The main idea of the innovations is to transfer most processes to the digital plane, automate checks, and reduce the human factor. The system synchronizes with state registers, which allows for prompt verification of data of those liable for military service and faster response to violations.

The basic rules of mobilization will not change, but control over their implementation is significantly strengthened. The state focuses on verifying personal data, automating procedures, and combating abuses. In fact, it is about transitioning from partially manual administration to systemic digital monitoring. This means that any inconsistencies or violations will be recorded faster, and evasion of registration will become more difficult.

Electronic summonses

One of the key changes is the full functioning of electronic military registration. Summonses will be sent electronically, while data on those liable for military service will be synchronized with other state registers, allowing for their constant updating. Under such conditions, paper summonses will gradually fade into the background. At the same time, the digital system not only informs but also records violations, including failure to appear at territorial recruitment centers.

Deferrals and strict verification

The procedure for obtaining a deferral has become simpler, as documents can now be submitted online without a mandatory visit to the TCC. At the same time, the mechanism for obtaining a deferral itself has become stricter. All grounds are checked centrally through state registers, and the authenticity of documents is controlled automatically. Special attention is paid to cases where a deferral is attempted to be obtained through formal education or fictitious care for relatives. Thus, the state is trying to reduce the number of abuses.

Employee booking

The system of employee booking has also undergone changes. From now on, regular checks of enterprises that have the status of critically important are introduced. Data on booked persons are automatically verified with tax and pension registers. Requirements for the companies themselves are also strengthened, in particular, regarding salary levels and the absence of debts. This should reduce the risks of fictitious employment and corruption schemes related to booking.

Who is and is not subject to mobilization

The general criteria for mobilization remain, meaning that men aged 18 to 60 are subject to conscription during martial law. Women can join the Defense Forces exclusively voluntarily. Persons with disabilities or those who have a confirmed deferral are not subject to mobilization, provided that all documents are current and entered into the system. In addition, the right to a deferral from mobilization will be granted to: people with disabilities, persons unfit for service due to health, parents of three or more children, single mothers or fathers, guardians and trustees, relatives of fallen servicemen, people released from captivity, full-time or dual-form students, employees of critically important enterprises, certain categories of civil servants, scientists, and educators.

What this means for Ukrainians

In fact, from April 1, mobilization becomes more convenient, but at the same time more controlled. The main change is not in the rules, but in how they are implemented. Digitalization allows the state to quickly verify information, identify violations, and reduce opportunities for abuse. For citizens, this means the need to pay more attention to their data in registers, update them in a timely manner, and use new electronic services.

Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - Fedorov