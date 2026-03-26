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General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

The Defense Forces hit oil processing units and tanks at one of Russia's largest plants. The enterprise supplies fuel to the Russian army.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region

On the night of March 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Kirishi Oil Refinery (Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, Russia). This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise - the ignition of primary oil refining units and two reservoirs.

The result of the damage and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

The General Staff added that the Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the three largest oil refineries in Russia. The plant has an installed processing capacity of about 20-21 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise accounts for more than 6% of the total volume of all oil refining in the Russian Federation.

The plant's capacities are used for the production of a wide range of petroleum products, including fuel used to meet the needs of the armed forces of the aggressor state

- the report says.

Recall

Russian air defense announced the downing of 41 drones over Moscow and the Leningrad region. Damage to the industrial zone of the local refinery was recorded in the city of Kirishi.

Olga Rozgon

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