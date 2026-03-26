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Not just house arrest - Prosecutor General announced details of Gusakov's pre-trial detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2148 views

The suspect in the embezzlement of donations for SMA treatment was placed under night house arrest. Nazariy Husakov is obliged to surrender his passport and remain in Lviv.

Not just house arrest - Prosecutor General announced details of Gusakov's pre-trial detention

In addition to a preventive measure in the form of night house arrest for Nazariy Husakov, suspected of misappropriating donations for SMA treatment, the Lviv resident is obliged to surrender his foreign passport and not leave Lviv, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today, at the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of night house arrest for the suspect in the misappropriation of funds collected under the pretext of SMA treatment. He is also obliged to surrender his foreign passport and not leave the city of Lviv without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court.

- Kravchenko stated.

According to the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is ongoing. "We continue to work," he noted.

Addition

As previously reported to UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office, the court placed the suspect under night house arrest from 10:00 PM to 06:00 AM.

The preventive measure was chosen for him after returning from treatment in Italy and changing the suspicion.

Context

Lviv resident Nazariy Husakov, who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, is suspected of fraud during fundraising for treatment. Social media users noticed discrepancies in his reports, traces of Photoshop on screenshots, and suggest that he inflated drug needs, withdrew money into crypto, and spent it on gambling.

Law enforcement officers conducted checks and identified involved and affected persons, as well as the whereabouts of Husakov, who left Ukraine last year.

Law enforcement officers also opened two criminal proceedings regarding fundraising for the Lviv resident's treatment.

Last year, on July 24, after a long absence from the public space, Nazariy Husakov got in touch. He recorded a video message from a clinic in Milan, Italy, where, according to him, he was undergoing treatment. "Today I learned that the Prosecutor General's Office wants to serve me with a suspicion. I am not hiding from the investigation and the court. I am reporting my physical location. This is the San Raffaele medical facility in Milan," Nazariy said in a video on social media.

Meanwhile, the police conducted searches in Kyiv and Lviv at his places of residence and those of his relatives and acquaintances to establish possible facts of misuse of charitable funds for treatment.

Earlier, UNN wrote that more than 400 people were interrogated in the case of fraud with fundraising for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. Of the 100 million UAH collected by Nazariy Husakov, 2 million UAH are included in the suspicion due to the refusal of 337 victims to make claims.

Julia Shramko

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