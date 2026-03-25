Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy

Russians are preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months; every community must have a serious, absolutely responsible attitude towards protecting relevant facilities. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President held a conference call with all regions where there were Russian strikes and hits. Special attention was paid to Chernihiv region, where work on restoring electricity continued all day.

Zelenskyy instructed government officials and the President's Office team to also work with our military on air defense issues, particularly protection against drones, in the western regions of Ukraine. It is necessary to add defense lines – this is a clear task.

We also know that the Russians are preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months; every community must have a serious, absolutely responsible attitude towards protecting relevant facilities. - the Head of State reported.

Addendum

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, today they once again went through key tasks with the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the head of Naftogaz, other government officials, and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also has something to do.

Russians launched 999 "Shaheds" at Ukraine in 24 hours - 94.6% of targets shot down