Russians launched 999 "Shaheds" at Ukraine in 24 hours - 94.6% of targets shot down

Yesterday, March 24, Ukraine repelled the largest daytime air attack since the beginning of the full-scale war. Despite a record number of weapons, air defense forces repelled the attack and destroyed more than 94% of the launched targets. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

This attack was preceded by a combined enemy air strike using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones. In total, 999 Shahed-type drones were used during the day. - the message says.

Only within the Kyiv region, about 250 drones were used. Just a year ago, such a number of drones were used for a massive attack throughout Ukraine. Yesterday, they were completely destroyed within one region.

It is noted that Russia uses various types of weapons at different altitudes and speeds, trying to overload the air defense system.

How Ukraine strengthens its sky defense

In response, Ukraine is developing an echeloned defense based on a systemic approach. All available resources are involved in repelling attacks: Air Force units, interceptor drones, mobile fire groups, tactical aviation, and helicopters. Ukraine is conducting large-scale complex air operations that have no analogues in the world.

The results of such work are already noticeable in large cities, which traditionally were the main targets of the enemy. Realizing the limited opportunities for attack, the enemy is shifting its focus to strikes on civilian infrastructure in the western regions of Ukraine. - the post says.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is already working on creating a new line of air defense, which should make attacks on peaceful cities in the west of the country impossible.

The enemy understands these processes. That is why during the attack on March 24, Russia used all available resources. - added the Ministry of Defense.

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