General Staff confirmed damage to Novatek-Ust-Luga plant and Russian combat icebreaker

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" plant, a Russian combat icebreaker in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, and communication hubs in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN writes.

On the night of March 24, during a joint operation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" plant in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, the tank farm and standers (devices for draining/filling oil and petroleum products) were hit. A fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise - reported the General Staff.

The specified object, as indicated, is an important component of the Russian energy infrastructure and is used for the export and transportation of petroleum products, the funds from the sale of which are directed to ensure armed aggression against Ukraine.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

During a joint operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Leningrad region on the night of March 25, a ship of the Russian occupiers was hit at the Vyborg Shipyard - indicated the General Staff.

According to preliminary information, this is the patrol icebreaker "Purga" of project 23550, which was planned for operations as part of the border service of the FSB of the Russian Federation. Such vessels perform tasks as both an icebreaker and a warship.

Communication hubs of enemy units in Donetsk, in the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, and in the settlement of Hirnyk in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region were also hit. In addition, an enemy communication hub was hit in the area of Fedorivka, Zaporizhzhia region - noted the General Staff.

The damage to such objects, as indicated, significantly complicates the command and control of enemy units and their coordination of combat operations.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to strike important enemy targets both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation until the complete cessation of armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff reported over 1200 occupiers eliminated in a day