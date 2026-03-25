General Staff reported over 1200 occupiers eliminated in a day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,220 servicemen at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed dozens of pieces of equipment, artillery, drones, and cruise missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, over the past day, Russian troops lost:

1220 servicemen

6 tanks

3 armored combat vehicles

51 artillery systems

2459 operational-tactical UAVs

23 cruise missiles

196 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers

It is also reported that no losses in enemy aviation, helicopters, MLRS, air defense, ships, and submarines were recorded during this day.

The General Staff emphasized that data on enemy losses are being updated. The largest increase over the day was again recorded for drones, artillery, and automotive equipment.

After the HUR strike, Russians may have only one launcher left for Tsirkon missiles