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General Staff reported over 1200 occupiers eliminated in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1220 Russian servicemen and 51 artillery systems. The enemy also lost 2459 drones and 23 cruise missiles at the front.

General Staff reported over 1200 occupiers eliminated in a day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,220 servicemen at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed dozens of pieces of equipment, artillery, drones, and cruise missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, over the past day, Russian troops lost:

  • 1220 servicemen
    • 6 tanks
      • 3 armored combat vehicles
        • 51 artillery systems
          • 2459 operational-tactical UAVs
            • 23 cruise missiles
              • 196 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers

                It is also reported that no losses in enemy aviation, helicopters, MLRS, air defense, ships, and submarines were recorded during this day.

                The General Staff emphasized that data on enemy losses are being updated. The largest increase over the day was again recorded for drones, artillery, and automotive equipment.

                After the HUR strike, Russians may have only one launcher left for Tsirkon missiles25.03.26, 02:40 • 3454 views

                Stepan Haftko

                War in Ukraine
                Technology
                War in Ukraine
                General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine