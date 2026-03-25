After the HUR strike, Russians may have only one launcher left for Tsirkon missiles

After the attack by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on the Russian Bastion-M complex, the enemy may have lost most of its launch systems for Zircon hypersonic missiles. According to estimates, only one may currently remain operational. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The DIU reported the destruction of one launcher and damage to another. At the same time, the video recorded three launchers and a command post.

Previously, the Russians launched no more than four Zircons in a single strike. Since one launcher is designed for two missiles, this indicated the presence of approximately two systems.

The detection of three launchers may indicate that Russia was planning to launch up to six missiles simultaneously for the first time. After the strike, probably only one operational system remained.

Intensity of Zircon use

In 2024 and until August 2025, Russia used only 14 such missiles. In 2026, the pace increased – 23 Zircons were used in January-March alone.

Defense Forces hit air defense systems, Bastion coastal missile systems, and ammunition depots of the occupiers - General Staff

At the same time, the maximum number in a single strike – four missiles – was recorded only twice in February.

Technical issues and capabilities of Russia

Bastion-M launchers are visually almost indistinguishable from conventional Bastions, which use Oniks missiles. Whether they can be upgraded for Zircon is currently unknown.

It is also possible that Russia has stationary launchers for these missiles, particularly at the "Object-100" facility near Balaklava.

The DIU strike may temporarily limit Russia's ability to use Zircons in massive attacks.

General Staff confirms damage to Russian Bastion launch system in Crimea