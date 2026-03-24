General Staff confirms damage to Russian Bastion launch system in Crimea

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an enemy Bastion coastal missile system launcher in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as command posts and areas of enemy concentration in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of March 24, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff said in a statement.

In particular, a launcher from the Bastion coastal missile system (Aktachi, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was hit. - reported the General Staff.

"Also, enemy concentration areas (Velyka Novosilka, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), (Khoroshe, temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region), (Novozlatopil, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region) were hit. In addition, an enemy repair unit (Novozlatopil, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region) and a UAV control point (Velyka Novosilka, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) were hit," the General Staff noted.

The extent of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to strike important enemy military facilities both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation until the complete cessation of armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

168 battles recorded on the front line in 24 hours, enemy used over 9000 drones - General Staff