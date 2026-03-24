168 battles recorded on the front line in 24 hours, enemy used over 9000 drones - General Staff

Over the past day, March 23, 168 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack, using four missiles, as well as 75 air strikes, dropping 255 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 9027 kamikaze drones and carried out 3727 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 86 from multiple rocket launchers.

Air strikes were carried out, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Bachivsk, Sumy Oblast; Prosiana, Oleksiivka, Ivanivka, Pokrovske, Oleksandrivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivska, Babashi, Danylivka, Zalyvne, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, Dolynka, and Omelnyk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 6 areas of personnel concentration, a drone control point, and an enemy command and observation post.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements took place yesterday, the enemy carried out 85 shellings, three of which were with the use of multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units five times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked six times near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, Novoplatonivka, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense near Lyman, Dibrova, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, Sofiivka, Ivanopillia, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 34 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Filiia, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Svitle.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrihrad, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, and Myrny.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack near Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 890 people. The enemy also lost six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, 1023 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 180 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 24, Russians attacked Ukraine with 34 missiles, including 7 ballistic missiles, and 392 drones.