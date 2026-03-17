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Defense Forces hit air defense systems, Bastion coastal missile systems, and ammunition depots of the occupiers - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1730 views

The Defense Forces attacked Russian missile systems, a communication hub, and ammunition depots. A UAV training center and enemy logistics facilities were hit.

Defense Forces hit air defense systems, Bastion coastal missile systems, and ammunition depots of the occupiers - General Staff

On March 16 and the night of March 17, the Defense Forces attacked military facilities of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "TOR-M2U" anti-aircraft missile system in the Klintsy area (Bryansk region, Russia), as well as the concentration area of the missile division of the 15th separate coastal missile brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation (armed with the "Bastion" coastal missile system) near Verkhnokurganny (TOT AR Crimea) were attacked.

The communication hub of the Russians in the Mangush area (TOT Donetsk region) was also attacked.

Among the enemy's military logistics facilities, a fuel and lubricants depot in Melitopol, as well as ammunition depots in the areas of Stepne and Terpinnya (TOT Zaporizhzhia region) were hit. A UAV training center in the area of Henicheska Hirka (TOT Kherson region) was also hit.

- the message says.

The Defense Forces hit UAV control points in the areas of Huliaipole and Obertne, Zaporizhzhia region, as well as areas of concentration of enemy manpower near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

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