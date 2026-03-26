Lukashenka gifted Kim Jong Un an assault rifle and signed a "friendship" agreement with North Korea

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation between Belarus and North Korea, and Lukashenka presented Kim with an automatic rifle, Belarusian state media and Lukashenka's press pool reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Belarusian ruler's pool, during his visit to Pyongyang, Lukashenka presented Kim Jong Un with a Belarusian-made automatic rifle – "just in case enemies appear."

Kim Jong Un inspected the weapon and checked its condition. "That's right! Kim Jong Un owns the weapon!" Lukashenka said.

Kim Jong Un presented Lukashenka with a saber.

The parties also concluded about a dozen agreements and memorandums on cooperation.

Lukashenka's visit to North Korea has now concluded. The Belarusian head of state was personally seen off at the airport by Kim Jong Un. Several hundred people and an orchestra were present at the airport ceremony, Belarusian state media reported.

Lukashenka arrived in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un - they plan to sign a "friendship treaty"