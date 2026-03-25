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Lukashenka arrived in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un - they plan to sign a "friendship treaty"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

The Belarusian ruler began an official visit to Pyongyang for negotiations. The parties plan to identify areas of interest and sign a joint treaty.

Lukashenka arrived in North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un - they plan to sign a "friendship treaty"

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka began an official visit to North Korea to meet with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, Belarusian state media reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

At the aircraft's ramp, Lukashenka was met with a bouquet of flowers, a red carpet, an honor guard company, and children with flags.

Lukashenka is visiting the country from Wednesday to Thursday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for bilateral talks.

"The central event of the visit will be negotiations between the leaders of the two countries. It is planned to discuss the entire range of areas for the development of relations between Belarus and the DPRK, to identify the main areas of mutual interest and the most promising projects for implementation," the report says.

Reportedly, Belarus and the DPRK intend to sign a "friendship treaty" during Lukashenka's visit to Pyongyang.

Trump considers inviting Lukashenka to a meeting in the US - FT23.03.26, 14:10 • 3928 views

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