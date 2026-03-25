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Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2730 views

Ukraine is developing a comprehensive strategy for its presence in Africa to boost exports and diplomatic support. The priority is to neutralize Russia's influence.

Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game

Ukraine is for the first time developing a comprehensive strategy to expand its relations and presence on the African continent. A corresponding interdepartmental meeting was held at the state leadership level.

Ukraine is expanding its presence on the African continent and preparing a new strategy of influence. This is not a situational step, but part of a global rethinking of the state's role in the world. Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, an international expert and candidate of political sciences, told UNN about this.

Moving beyond Europe - Ukraine's new strategy

Ukraine traditionally focused on Europe and the United States, but is now trying to expand its presence in the world. This is not just about diplomacy, but about forming a full-fledged global policy.

According to the expert, the current approach differs significantly from previous attempts.

This is not some situational step, but an element of a strategic rethinking of Ukraine's role in the world. It is about going beyond the traditional orientation towards Europe and the United States and forming a global presence.

- Zhelikhovsky explains.

He notes that Ukraine has previously tried to work with Africa, but only now has a clearer understanding emerged of what role the state can play there and what benefits it can gain.

Politics and war - why African support is important

One of the key factors is Ukraine's political support in the international arena. African countries have significant influence in global organizations, particularly in the UN.

That is why Kyiv is interested in these states not taking a neutral or pro-Russian position.

African countries have significant weight in international organizations, and it is critically important for Ukraine to expand the circle of those who support our position on the war with Russia. This is a matter of voting, international pressure, and the general political context.

- the expert emphasizes.

He adds that Russia is actively working on the continent, using military presence, political ties, and informational influence.

Ignoring Africa means that we leave this space under the influence of Russia and its partners. Ukraine must work there to neutralize Russian propaganda and convey its own position directly.

- says Zhelikhovsky.

Competition with Russia and China

Africa today is one of the key platforms for global rivalry. In addition to Russia, China is actively present there, acting through investments, loans, and infrastructure projects.

 Ukraine, however, is still only forming its niche.

The Global South is the direction that Russia and China are betting on. And Ukraine must also occupy its niche there and gradually displace their influence.

- the expert notes.

Economy and opportunities - what Ukraine can gain

In addition to politics, Africa opens up significant economic prospects for Ukraine. This includes exports, infrastructure, and even military-technical cooperation.

Africa is a rapidly growing market. For Ukraine, this is an opportunity to strengthen exports, particularly agricultural products, participate in infrastructure construction, and develop military-technical cooperation.

- Zhelikhovsky explains.

He also emphasizes that the continent can be important for the development of new logistics routes.

Military dimension - Ukraine is already present in Africa

Ukraine already has a security presence on the African continent. This is not just about contacts, but about real operations.

In particular, in 2023-2024, information appeared in foreign media about the activities of Ukrainian special services in Sudan, where clashes with representatives of the Russian PMC "Wagner" took place. The expert notes that this is a logical continuation of the global confrontation.

Africa is one of the key platforms where Russia is trying to strengthen its influence, including through military presence. And Ukraine is forced to react, including in the security dimension.

- Zhelikhovsky explains.

 According to him, such actions have not only tactical but also strategic significance.

In fact, we see that the confrontation with Russia is becoming global. And Africa in this sense is another region where the balance of influence is being decided.

- he adds.

Which countries are in focus

Ukraine already has certain ties with North African countries - in particular, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia. At the same time, the strategy provides for broader coverage of the continent.

The Maghreb countries - Libya, Morocco, Algeria - are important. These are large importers of Ukrainian grain and at the same time logistical hubs between Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

- the expert notes.

He separately highlights East Africa - Kenya and Ethiopia, which have weight in international organizations.

Ethiopia, for example, is the location of the African Union headquarters. This opens up additional diplomatic opportunities for Ukraine.

- he adds.

In West Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana are promising - as large markets and energy partners.

A difficult but necessary direction

The expert emphasizes that Africa is a complex and heterogeneous region where a systemic policy is needed, not one-time steps.

Ukraine previously acted unsystematically there, which is why it did not have sufficient diplomatic presence for a long time. Now this network is expanding, and this is the right direction.

- says Zhelikhovsky.

He pays special attention to the Republic of South Africa.

This is one of the key players on the continent. At the same time, it is a difficult partner that has an ambiguous position on the war, but it needs to be worked with.

- the expert concludes.

Thus, Ukraine's activation in Africa is not only a matter of diplomacy, but also an important element of the global struggle for influence, which is directly related to the war and the world's position on Ukraine.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics