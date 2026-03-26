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Rutte did not comment on the possible redirection of US weapons from Ukraine to the Middle East - supplies continue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

NATO Secretary General confirmed the continuation of US arms supplies despite rumors about the Middle East. Ukraine received 75% of Patriot missiles and 90% of air defense ammunition.

Rutte did not comment on the possible redirection of US weapons from Ukraine to the Middle East - supplies continue

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that American weapons within PURL, including interceptor missiles, continue to arrive in Ukraine, without directly commenting on information that the US may redirect weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East amid the war with Iran, at a press conference on March 26, writes UNN.

As I mentioned in response to another question, this is critically important equipment through PURL, meaning it is vital American equipment for Ukraine, including interceptor missiles, that continues to arrive in Ukraine.

- Rutte replied to a request to comment on the publication that the Pentagon may be considering redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that "the good news is that the necessary equipment continues to arrive in Ukraine." "And this is important because we must do everything, and NATO is very actively involved through command, through JTAC, individual countries provide support to Ukraine, including the necessary equipment coming from the United States, paid for by European allies, which arrives in Ukraine. So this continues, this is good," Rutte pointed out.

He added that "since its launch last summer, about 75% of all missiles for Ukrainian Patriot batteries and 90% of ammunition used in other air defense systems have been supplied through PURL." "So this is an important program that, again, continues," the NATO Secretary General concluded.

Recall

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon is considering redirecting military aid to Ukraine to the Middle East.

Julia Shramko

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