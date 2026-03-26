One of the largest and most expensive private clinics in southern Ukraine, Odrex, has seen a decline in revenue and profits. This is particularly telling against the backdrop of growth in the entire medical market. Read why patients have stopped choosing the Odrex clinic in the UNN article.

In the service sector, a simple principle applies: the client votes with their wallet, and private medicine is no exception. Judging by the financial indicators, this choice is increasingly less often made in favor of the Odrex clinic. While most private medical companies in Ukraine are showing financial growth, one of the most publicized clinics in the south, Odrex, is moving in the opposite direction.

According to data from Opendatabot, the company "Dim Medytsyny" (House of Medicine), which is part of the Odrex brand, received 839 million UAH in revenue in 2025 – 24% less than in 2024. Profit fell even more significantly – by 44%, to 73 million UAH for the year.

Odrex Clinic: Decline in Earnings Amidst Market Growth

While Odrex records a double-digit decline in key financial indicators, all other private medicine in Ukraine shows the opposite dynamic. The total revenue of industry leaders grew by 23% and reached almost 18 billion UAH.

Nine out of ten companies not only stayed afloat – they increased their turnover, sometimes very significantly. For example, Dobrobut clinic added 27% to its revenue in a year, the Dila laboratory network – 30%, and Synevo – 39%. Even new market players showed significant financial growth in 2025. These indicators demonstrate that demand in the industry is not just maintained – it is actively growing.

Odrex: The Price of Reputation and the Effect of "Lost Trust"

Against this background, the Odrex clinic appears not as part of the market, but as an exception. And this is fundamentally important: when the entire industry grows, and only one player declines – it's no longer about general market trends, but about patient choice. Accordingly, it can be assumed that Ukrainians are increasingly less likely to turn to Odrex.

The reason for the decline in trust in the clinic may be what most often determines a patient's choice – not advertising, but the experience of other people. In medicine, recommendations work stronger than any PR campaigns: if treatment raises questions, others quickly find out about it.

This is how the "word-of-mouth" effect is formed – when patients share their own experiences and warnings with each other. And if there are many such stories, it directly affects the flow of new inquiries. After all, people stop recommending the clinic, and even on the contrary – warn others against visiting it.

This trend was exacerbated by the "Odrex Case": dozens of criminal proceedings involving the clinic, public statements by patients about negative treatment outcomes there, and the emergence of the public movement StopOdrex.

Such a negative trail does not disappear on its own. It accumulates and at some point begins to work against the clinic. It is then that the image ceases to be a tool for development and turns into a limitation.

The situation is further complicated by the clinic's own communication decisions. Instead of an open position, Odrex seems to be trying to distract the patient. As UNN wrote earlier, the clinic actively promotes surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov in its advertising – Odrex regularly publishes stories about how the "doctor-savior" once again cured a "difficult" patient. At the same time, in this advertisement, the clinic prefers not to mention that Rusakov is accused in a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – regarding improper performance of professional duties, which could have led to the patient's death.

This refers to the case of the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan, which is currently being heard in court. According to the investigation, after the surgical intervention, the patient was not prescribed the necessary antibacterial therapy (antibiotics), and there was no proper reaction to postoperative complications. As a result, he developed sepsis, which, according to forensic medical examination, could have caused death.

Accused Vitaliy Rusakov, who was Adnan Kivan's surgeon and personal doctor, is under night house arrest and suspended from his position until May 22, 2026. Despite this, he remains the face of the clinic in the public sphere.

"Odrex" and medical ethics

It seems that "Odrex" sees no problem either in such communication or in the fact that important facts for patients remain "off-screen." The UNN editorial office sent a request to Odrex to find out whether the clinic considers its advertising policy to be in compliance with the norms of the Ethical Code of a Doctor of Ukraine.

In particular, it concerned possible violations of provisions regarding unfair advertising, incomplete information disclosure, self-promotion of a doctor in the public space, and the principle of honesty in relations with a patient.

"LLC "Medical House "Odrex" in its activities strictly adheres to the requirements of the current legislation of Ukraine, internal standards of medical care quality, as well as generally recognized principles of medical ethics and professional integrity. Regarding communication policy issues, we note that informational materials are formed taking into account the requirements of Ukrainian legislation and are aimed exclusively at informing patients about available medical services and specialists of the institution," the Odrex clinic stated in response to the editorial board's question.

Thus, the medical institution directly declares: its communication is correct and fully complies with ethical norms. However, the Ethical Code of a Doctor of Ukraine itself establishes quite clear boundaries – in particular, regarding the prohibition of unfair advertising, concealment of important information, and the use of a doctor's public appearances as a tool for self-promotion. And this is where the key question arises: does Odrex's actual communication correspond to the principles that the clinic refers to in its official position?

Recall

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement officers are investigating at least 10 criminal proceedings involving the Odrex clinic. These concern, in particular, possible fraud, falsification of medical documents, and improper performance of medical duties.

Against the backdrop of these events, patient families and those who consider themselves victims of the clinic's actions created the StopOdrex initiative, which includes a Telegram channel and a website, through which activists collect and anonymously publish stories about negative treatment experiences, highlight the development of the "Odrex Case," and support each other.