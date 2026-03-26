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In Rivne region, a "shadow curator" of illegal amber mining worth over UAH 350 million was exposed - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2700 views

The entrepreneur financed the illegal extraction of over 5 tons of amber under the guise of geological works. Environmental damage exceeded 354 million hryvnias.

In Rivne region, a "shadow curator" of illegal amber mining worth over UAH 350 million was exposed - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

A "shadow curator" of an illegal amber mining scheme worth UAH 354 million has been exposed in Rivne region. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, a businessman who provided financing and logistical support to a criminal organization for amber mining has been notified of suspicion.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, the criminal organization carried out illegal mining under the guise of geological exploration of subsoil plots. The extracted amber was subsequently sold without accounting or tax payments.

From June 2022 to May 2024, over 5 tons of amber were illegally extracted in Rivne region. Environmental damage exceeds UAH 354 million. The businessman, through controlled companies, provided the criminal organization with equipment for amber mining, including excavators, motor pumps, and other machinery.

- Kravchenko added.

Demanded over $600,000 in bribes in an amber case - the Prosecutor General's Office announced the exposure of two SBU officials16.03.26, 18:14 • 4614 views

For a long time, the businessman, according to the Prosecutor General, also acted as a so-called "shadow curator" of this sphere in the region. He used connections in law enforcement agencies to cover up the illegal business and avoid its exposure.

The suspect is charged with participation in a criminal organization involved in illegal amber mining (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 240-1, Part 3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition to him, 8 other individuals are involved in this case, who are charged with creating, leading, and participating in a criminal organization, as well as illegal amber mining.

- Kravchenko noted.

An illegal amber mining scheme has been exposed in Rivne region: the environment has suffered losses of UAH 350 million22.05.25, 13:17 • 3554 views

The indictment against the latter has been sent to court. The investigation is ongoing. Other involved persons are being identified, the Prosecutor General summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
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Rivne Oblast
Andriy Kostin
Ukraine