Large-scale fire in Holosiivskyi district localized in Kyiv - State Emergency Service showed footage
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers localized a fire of garbage covering an area of 2000 square meters on Naberezhna-Korchuvatska street. Work on the complete elimination of the fire is currently ongoing.
Rescuers have localized a large-scale fire in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, but work to fully extinguish it is still ongoing. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.
Details
Rescuers have localized the fire in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Extinguishing efforts on a total area of 2000 sq. m are ongoing.
Currently, State Emergency Service units continue to work at the scene to fully extinguish the fire and prevent its re-spread.
Recall
In Kyiv, on Naberezhna-Korchuvatska, a fire broke out in garbage covering an area of about 300 square meters. Firefighting units and additional equipment have been deployed to extinguish the fire.