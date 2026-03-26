Large-scale fire in Holosiivskyi district localized in Kyiv - State Emergency Service showed footage

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescuers have localized a large-scale fire in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, but work to fully extinguish it is still ongoing. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

Rescuers have localized the fire in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Extinguishing efforts on a total area of 2000 sq. m are ongoing. - the report says.

Currently, State Emergency Service units continue to work at the scene to fully extinguish the fire and prevent its re-spread.

Recall

In Kyiv, on Naberezhna-Korchuvatska, a fire broke out in garbage covering an area of about 300 square meters. Firefighting units and additional equipment have been deployed to extinguish the fire.