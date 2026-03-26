Assault on Kostiantynivka from four directions failed - Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attack

An attempt by Russian troops to attack Kostiantynivka simultaneously from several directions failed. Ukrainian military thwarted a combined assault and inflicted losses on the enemy. This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the military, the enemy tried to implement a complex offensive plan using armored vehicles and several groups of infantry.

The attack on Kostiantynivka from 4 directions failed. Soldiers of the 28th mechanized brigade, together with their neighbors, repelled a combined assault. - the report says.

As noted, to divert attention, the Russians launched two "stitched" tanks from the Toretsk side, while the main forces advanced in three groups.

The first moved in the Ivanopillia area, the second rode motorcycles along the highway to Pokrovsk, and the third was supposed to move near the railway. - reported the Ground Forces.

However, Ukrainian defenders quickly uncovered the enemy's plan and stopped the offensive.

As a result of the battle, one tank and at least eight occupiers were destroyed, and another was taken prisoner.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is suffering significant losses at the front and loses 30-35 thousand military personnel every month.