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Zelenskyy: Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles in waves, and once again there was no warning from partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The Russian attack damaged more than 10 energy facilities, residential buildings, a school, a clinic and the metro. 550,000 families were left without electricity.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles in waves, and once again there was no warning from partners

During the night and morning of October 19, Russia once again attacked Ukraine, launching 16 ballistic missiles and more than 200 drones of various types, damaging over 10 energy infrastructure facilities. Once again, there was no warning from partners about the massive shelling. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on social media, reports UNN.

Details

"Once again, Russia launched a ballistic attack in several waves overnight, and once again there was no warning from our partners. Once again, energy facilities and infrastructure were targeted, but a medical clinic, a school, a metro station, and ordinary residential buildings were also damaged. In total, the Russians used 16 ballistic missiles, and this was a targeted attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The Russians also used more than 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered Shaheds, from the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions to Volyn, Rivne, and Odesa regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties. My condolences to the families and loved ones. People who were injured are receiving assistance," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

During the first ballistic missile strike tonight, there was no information from the partners; during the second, there was - Ihnat19.10.26, 10:51 • 4544 views

According to him, during the night and morning, Russia attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa, and Rivne regions, damaging more than 10 energy infrastructure facilities in a single night. In addition, according to available information, at least 550,000 families were left without electricity. Repair crews are currently working at the sites.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 11 regions, 87 strikes in a week - Energy Ministry19.10.26, 11:19 • 510 views

"Ukraine never wanted this war, and we welcomed literally EVERY attempt by our partners to end this war with dignity; we responded positively to EVERY ceasefire proposal. Ballistic missiles, Shaheds, and killings are Russia's repeated responses. Putin does not want not only to end this war, but even to take any de-escalatory steps. EVERY partner has encountered this personally when they heard Russia's refusals. And it is very important to call things by their proper names: to call the aggressor an aggressor and to help Ukraine protect lives. When the supply of missiles for Ukrainian air defense is blocked while Russia receives sanctions relief or postponements, this is, unfortunately, a denial of reality by our partners. In reality, the war continues, and it continues solely because of Russia's strikes and Russia's desire to prolong this war. Thank you to everyone who recognizes reality and helps Ukraine!" the President said.

We remind you

As a result of another Russian attack on Kyiv during the night of October 19, the Cosmo Multimall shopping and entertainment center and a medical center in the Solomianskyi district were damaged in the city. More than 200 windows were shattered at the medical facility; there were no casualties.

Alla Kiosak

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