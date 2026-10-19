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During the first ballistic missile strike tonight, there was no information from the partners; during the second, there was - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4434 views

Yurii Ihnat reported that the partners had not provided a warning about the 11:00 p.m. strike. Information was received before the 3:00 a.m. attack.

During the first ballistic missile strike tonight, there was no information from the partners; during the second, there was - Ihnat

During the first ballistic strike that night, no information was received from the partners, while during the second strike at 3 a.m., a warning from the partners was received. Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said this during a telethon on October 19, UNN writes.

Details

"Indeed, there is a certain problem. But I want to say right away that there were those two ballistic strikes. One was at 11 p.m., the second at 3 a.m. (…) As for the warning, the situation was approximately the same as during the previous strikes, remember, when there were 39 missiles in that massive strike—we also did not receive information from the partners the first time, but received it the second time. Basically, the same thing happened that night. But I want to note that we also have our own sources that inform us about launches, and there is a radar field. (…)" Ihnat said.

"Let us clarify once again that the information indeed did not arrive the first time for certain reasons; that is, our experts are investigating this together with the partners, because this is not the first time such a situation has occurred. But at 3 a.m., the information was received. (…) There really was a warning from the partners at 3 a.m.," the Air Force spokesperson noted.

Rubio was unable to confirm that Ukraine had not received a warning about the ballistic missile attack on Kyiv19.10.26, 09:59 • 2060 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Air raid alert
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force