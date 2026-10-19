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Rubio was unable to confirm that Ukraine had not received a warning about the ballistic missile attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Marco Rubio said that he did not know the reasons for the reportedly absent warning before the October 19 attack. He denied the cessation of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Rubio was unable to confirm that Ukraine had not received a warning about the ballistic missile attack on Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not know what happened during the Russian attack on the night of October 19, when, according to a report, Ukraine apparently did not receive advance warning of the Russian ballistic attack. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent in Washington Alex Raufoglu, citing a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Uzbekistan on October 19, UNN reports.

Details

According to Rubio, he has no information about what happened during the Russian attack on the night of October 19, but he also said that a software problem related to Ukraine's early-warning system had occurred earlier.

"I don't know what happened last night. A few nights ago, there was a software problem related to Ukraine's early-warning system. The U.S. European Command (EUCOM) is looking into it. I can't comment on what happened last night," Rubio replied.

In addition, the U.S. secretary of state categorically denied that Washington had deliberately stopped providing Ukraine with intelligence because of political differences.

"I don't know where he (Volodymyr Zelenskyy, - ed.) gets that information from and why he is telling the press about it. You should go back and ask him about it. There was no suspension. But, again, what he should be focused on and what we want to be focused on is ending this war. That's what he should be focused on. That's what we want everybody to be focused on. And that's what we want the Russians to be focused on," he said.

To remind you

In Kyiv, five people were injured in the Solomianskyi district as a result of Russia's attack on October 19. A total of eight people injured in the capital have been reported. One person was killed.  

Alla Kiosak

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