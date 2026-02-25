Zelenskyy discussed with MEPs the restoration of Ukraine's energy system and the scaling up of PURL

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
07:42 PM • 2296 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 7136 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 11272 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 11313 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 12384 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 13026 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 23311 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17754 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17202 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 31175 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.3m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 20680 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the countryFebruary 25, 12:05 PM • 21010 views
Man's death in Dnipro and detention of suspects from TCC - new details revealed03:37 PM • 4000 views
Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies03:51 PM • 5142 views
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense system06:56 PM • 4668 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 23308 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 31173 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 52793 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 62482 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 80395 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Geneva
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 22523 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 26165 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 28995 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 32222 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 40442 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy discussed with MEPs the restoration of Ukraine's energy system and the scaling up of PURL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

President Zelenskyy met with U4U MEPs. They discussed the restoration of Ukraine's energy system and the scaling up of the PURL program.

Zelenskyy discussed with MEPs the restoration of Ukraine's energy system and the scaling up of PURL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Members of the European Parliament who are part of the United for Ukraine (U4U) parliamentary association. They discussed the need to restore and rebuild Ukraine's energy system after this extremely difficult winter, as well as scaling up the PURL program, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The meeting was attended by MEPs from Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, and Sweden.

The Head of State thanked the MEPs and their countries for supporting Ukraine during this difficult time.

"I think that when people see how many people, countries, representatives of such a large global audience support Ukraine, it greatly boosts the morale of Ukrainians. First of all, this is important for those heroic people who are on the front line. And, of course, for the civilian population. Especially after such winters and such massive Russian shelling," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

"— Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that our country already needs to restore and rebuild its energy system after this extremely difficult winter. And Ukraine has an important agreement with the European Commission to support this process.

The Head of State also noted that Ukraine counts on further support and unity from Europe. In particular, this is important for the implementation of decisions such as credit support for Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros for 2026–2027. In addition, a more active role for Europe in the negotiation process to end the war is important.

Ukraine received the first batch of recently promised Patriot missiles – Zelenskyy25.02.26, 15:51 • 2482 views

The President informed about Ukraine's needs, among which the most important is assistance to Ukrainian air defense. That is why it is necessary to develop and scale up the PURL program. It is also necessary to use the capabilities of the European SAFE mechanism. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine proposes that each partner allocate at least 10% of this financial instrument to develop joint production with our country. After all, this minimum will be enough for Ukrainian manufacturers to open a production line in one country or another.

Norwegian gas, PURL, and NASAMS helped Ukraine get through the toughest winter under Russian attacks – Zelenskyy25.02.26, 16:41 • 2932 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
European Parliament
European Commission
Latvia
Austria
Finland
Iceland
Denmark
France
Lithuania
Sweden
Czech Republic
Croatia
Italy
Spain
Germany
Romania
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland