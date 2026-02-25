Zelenskyy discussed with MEPs the restoration of Ukraine's energy system and the scaling up of PURL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Members of the European Parliament who are part of the United for Ukraine (U4U) parliamentary association. They discussed the need to restore and rebuild Ukraine's energy system after this extremely difficult winter, as well as scaling up the PURL program, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The meeting was attended by MEPs from Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, and Sweden.

The Head of State thanked the MEPs and their countries for supporting Ukraine during this difficult time.

"I think that when people see how many people, countries, representatives of such a large global audience support Ukraine, it greatly boosts the morale of Ukrainians. First of all, this is important for those heroic people who are on the front line. And, of course, for the civilian population. Especially after such winters and such massive Russian shelling," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. "— Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that our country already needs to restore and rebuild its energy system after this extremely difficult winter. And Ukraine has an important agreement with the European Commission to support this process.

The Head of State also noted that Ukraine counts on further support and unity from Europe. In particular, this is important for the implementation of decisions such as credit support for Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros for 2026–2027. In addition, a more active role for Europe in the negotiation process to end the war is important.

The President informed about Ukraine's needs, among which the most important is assistance to Ukrainian air defense. That is why it is necessary to develop and scale up the PURL program. It is also necessary to use the capabilities of the European SAFE mechanism. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine proposes that each partner allocate at least 10% of this financial instrument to develop joint production with our country. After all, this minimum will be enough for Ukrainian manufacturers to open a production line in one country or another.

