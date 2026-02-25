$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
12:46 PM • 2782 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
NASAMS
Truth Social

Ukraine received the first batch of recently promised Patriot missiles – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The head of state noted that the issue of supplying Patriot missiles was discussed with several partner countries.

Ukraine received the first batch of recently promised Patriot missiles – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has already received some missiles for Patriot air defense systems as part of agreements with partners reached at the Ramstein format meeting. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state noted that the issue of supplying missiles for Patriot was discussed with several partner countries.

At Ramstein, we discussed with partners, everyone there expressed readiness to provide some missiles

– Zelenskyy said.

According to him, coordination was carried out, in particular, with Germany.

There was coordination with Minister Pistorius, the German Minister of Defense

– the President clarified.

He confirmed that the first part of the aid has already arrived in Ukraine.

I am grateful to the partners for the fact that half of what was promised has arrived in the first package

– Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, the President emphasized that details regarding the quantity and timing of further deliveries remain confidential.

I cannot tell you about the quantity. I also cannot say about the next batches

– he added.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that air defense is the most difficult issue, as partners do not provide licenses for the production of Patriot systems or missiles for them. He emphasized that closing the sky would strengthen the economy and the army.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine