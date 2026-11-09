The EU will launch a special assistance mechanism for Ukraine following Russian strikes — Zelenskyy

The European Union will apply a special emergency assistance mechanism for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this after speaking with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on November 9, UNN writes.

I spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The situation with electricity, water, and heat supplies is currently very difficult in many of our cities and communities due to Russian strikes. The hardest-hit areas are Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Sumy region, the Donetsk region, and Kherson. I told Ursula about the challenges, and we agreed that the European Union would apply a special emergency assistance mechanism. This will make it possible to promptly provide Ukraine with funds for what is most needed right now - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, the teams are already working on this.

"We discussed additional energy and humanitarian assistance to prepare for winter, as well as European integration issues. Last week, the European Commission published its annual European Union Enlargement Report, in which it positively assessed Ukraine's progress. It is important to open all clusters and begin closing the chapters," he added.

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"Of course, we discussed diplomacy. The other day, negotiations were held in Brussels, where our teams did a good job on the reconstruction plan and security guarantees from Europe. Ursula and I also coordinated our positions regarding the meeting in Abu Dhabi. We are doing everything to ensure that the trilateral format delivers results. Thank you, Ursula!" Zelenskyy said.

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