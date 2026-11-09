The EU will launch a special assistance mechanism for Ukraine following Russian strikes — Zelenskyy

$45.320.1250.650.40
ukenru
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 4656 views
Medical malpractice case involving Odrex doctors: court held its first hearing in November
06:00 AM • 15427 views
Exchange rates for November 9: The NBU sharply “crashed” the euro
November 9, 02:55 AM • 15817 views
Trump confirmed a visit to China and a meeting with Putin and Xi
November 9, 12:51 AM • 23913 views
Rubio called security guarantees the main topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi
November 8, 09:14 PM • 27282 views
The enemy struck six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killedPhoto
November 8, 06:57 PM • 10783 views
Russian forces attacked rescuers three times while they were dealing with the aftermath of shelling in Komyshuvakha
November 8, 04:52 PM • 8444 views
Traffic rules on Kyiv’s bridges are being changed: what restrictions will be introduced
November 8, 04:19 PM • 30038 views
The Russians have strengthened their military presence in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, Zelenskyy says
November 8, 12:04 PM • 34918 views
Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP
November 8, 10:59 AM • 39934 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s economy ahead of the talks: what tactics has the Kremlin chosen?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
AfD plans Germany–US–Russia summit without Ukraine — mediaNovember 8, 11:18 PM • 11672 views
In Rostov Region, drones struck a bridge on the R-280 highway — footage of the attack has emergedVideoNovember 9, 12:20 AM • 11397 views
Merz is ready to speak with Putin at the G20 summit in MiamiNovember 9, 01:22 AM • 12956 views
Shelling of Balakliia: three injured, houses and a cultural institution damagedNovember 9, 01:53 AM • 12288 views
Trump suggested that Ukraine might end up with a "different shape" after the war06:28 AM • 7666 views
Publications
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 36696 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 58054 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 79248 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 107936 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 80107 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mohammed bin Salman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 38190 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 40332 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 45725 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 47010 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 44312 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Film
FIFA (video game series)

The EU will launch a special assistance mechanism for Ukraine following Russian strikes — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

The EU will promptly provide Ukraine with funds through a special emergency assistance mechanism. This concerns energy, water, heating and humanitarian needs.

The EU will launch a special assistance mechanism for Ukraine following Russian strikes — Zelenskyy

The European Union will apply a special emergency assistance mechanism for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this after speaking with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on November 9, UNN writes.

I spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The situation with electricity, water, and heat supplies is currently very difficult in many of our cities and communities due to Russian strikes. The hardest-hit areas are Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Sumy region, the Donetsk region, and Kherson. I told Ursula about the challenges, and we agreed that the European Union would apply a special emergency assistance mechanism. This will make it possible to promptly provide Ukraine with funds for what is most needed right now

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, the teams are already working on this.

"We discussed additional energy and humanitarian assistance to prepare for winter, as well as European integration issues. Last week, the European Commission published its annual European Union Enlargement Report, in which it positively assessed Ukraine's progress. It is important to open all clusters and begin closing the chapters," he added.

Ukraine expects to receive a positive assessment for Cluster 1 in early 2027 — Koretskyi03.11.26, 23:00 • 2760 views

"Of course, we discussed diplomacy. The other day, negotiations were held in Brussels, where our teams did a good job on the reconstruction plan and security guarantees from Europe. Ursula and I also coordinated our positions regarding the meeting in Abu Dhabi. We are doing everything to ensure that the trilateral format delivers results. Thank you, Ursula!" Zelenskyy said.

Europe’s future will not be decided without Europe: France will send representatives to talks in Abu Dhabi08.11.26, 17:05 • 4494 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Explosions
Evacuation
Sanctions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Abu Dhabi
European Union
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kherson
Kyiv