Ukraine expects to receive a positive assessment for Cluster 1 in early 2027 — Koretskyi

Serhii Koretskyi. Photo: Cabinet of Ministers

This year, four negotiation clusters with the European Union have already been opened. Ukraine expects to open the remaining ones by the end of the year. Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi said this during his address at the Euronews Enlargement Summit, reports UNN.

Details

The Head of Government spoke about progress in the negotiating chapters, in particular regarding financial services, energy, agriculture, customs, and digital transformation.

"At present, the priority is Cluster 1, ‘Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process’: judicial reform, combating corruption, and public administration reform," the prime minister said.

EU should open Ukraine’s final two negotiating clusters by the end of the year — von der Leyen

To accelerate work on fulfilling the interim benchmarks, Ukraine and the European Commission established a special working group — the Task Force.

"We plan to receive a positive assessment of the fulfillment of the interim benchmarks at the beginning of 2027," Koretskyi said.

Ukraine expects all negotiating clusters with the EU to be opened by the end of the year — Prime Minister

Also, in the first half of 2027, during Lithuania’s presidency of the Council of the EU, Ukraine expects the preliminary closure of seven negotiating chapters.

The Prime Minister thanked the European partners for their trust and support for Ukraine on its path toward membership in the European Union.