EU should open Ukraine’s final two negotiating clusters by the end of the year — von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, October 16, that she expects the EU to open the final two negotiating clusters in the process of Ukraine's accession to the end of the year. This was reported by Rapporteur, writes UNN.

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Opening the clusters will allow Ukraine to advance the reforms necessary for EU membership, she said.

This week, the EU opened two more clusters covering competitiveness and the internal market, bringing the total number of opened clusters to four out of six.

Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, wants all negotiating clusters for Ukraine to be opened this year - media

The two remaining blocks cover the "Green Agenda" and "Sustainable Connectivity," as well as "Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion."

Von der Leyen said that EU leaders would also discuss helping Ukraine prepare for the winter, as well as continuing financial support for Ukraine.