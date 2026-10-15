$44.980.1050.350.09
ukenru
09:47 AM • 1848 views
Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, wants all negotiating clusters for Ukraine to be opened this year - media
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 24868 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
08:26 AM • 20512 views
Verkhovna Rada approved VAT on parcels worth up to €150
08:00 AM • 16030 views
Six Su-34Ms destroyed by Neptune strike at Russian airfield - Navy
07:09 AM • 18326 views
Russia continues to strike gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
05:30 AM • 23666 views
"We’re done": Zelenskyy said block on strikes against Russian oil refineries is out - FT
04:41 AM • 38825 views
The White House denies involvement in restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine – Axios
04:19 AM • 49074 views
A night under Russian strikes: which regions of Ukraine did the enemy attack and what is known about the consequences
October 15, 03:38 AM • 28413 views
In Germany, the parliament of one of the federal states is demanding an end to aid for Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against Russia
October 15, 02:56 AM • 27469 views
Trump accused Biden of Russia's war against Ukraine and explained why he does not call Putin a "dictator"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.4m/s
63%
756mm
Popular news
Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doublesOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 42572 views
Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearancePhotoOctober 15, 01:07 AM • 40760 views
Trump called Greenland "his own," but Denmark reminded the United States of the ban on oil extractionOctober 15, 01:37 AM • 12008 views
The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guestsPhotoOctober 15, 02:06 AM • 36465 views
After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlightOctober 15, 03:06 AM • 34966 views
Publications
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 24870 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?October 14, 06:15 PM • 69418 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 84945 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 99354 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 112770 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Friedrich Merz
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlightOctober 15, 03:06 AM • 35078 views
The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guestsPhotoOctober 15, 02:06 AM • 36565 views
Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearancePhotoOctober 15, 01:07 AM • 40846 views
Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doublesOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 42648 views
McCartney criticized the choice of actor to play him in the new film about The Beatles; the reason for his dissatisfaction is strangePhotoOctober 14, 11:06 PM • 42938 views
Actual
Starlink
Film
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Nord Stream

Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, wants all negotiating clusters for Ukraine to be opened this year - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1876 views

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin called on the EU to open the remaining clusters for Ukraine and Moldova. He called this a strong signal of support for Ukraine.

Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, wants all negotiating clusters for Ukraine to be opened this year - media

The EU must quickly open the remaining two negotiating clusters on accession to the bloc for Ukraine and Moldova. The Prime Minister of Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, Micheál Martin said this on October 15 ahead of the EU summit, UNN reports, citing Rapporteur.

I would say to my colleagues across Europe that now is the time to be ambitious over the next few months in order to open all the clusters for Ukraine and Moldova

– Martin said.

"The people of Ukraine need this as a very strong signal, given the extraordinary pressure they are experiencing because of Russia's attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure," he stressed.

"All of us in the EU have an obligation to allow enlargement to begin again," Martin said.

No country has joined the EU since Croatia in 2013.

Meanwhile, as Politico notes, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also touched on the issue of enlargement.

Asked about the UK's relations with the EU, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas replied: "All our friends are welcome," naming the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway and Iceland as partners seeking closer ties.

"Everyone who wants to join is welcome," she said.

Zelenskyy expects all negotiating clusters with the EU to be opened by the end of the year13.10.26, 22:15 • 4984 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Iceland
Canada
Norway
Great Britain
Croatia
Ukraine
Moldova