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Zelenskyy expects all negotiating clusters with the EU to be opened by the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1444 views

Ukraine has opened negotiating clusters 2 and 3 on its path to joining the EU. Zelenskyy called for the two remaining clusters to be opened by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy expects all negotiating clusters with the EU to be opened by the end of the year
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the opening of two clusters on the path to EU accession and added that he expects all clusters to be opened by the end of the year, UNN reports.

Today, we took another important step on the path to EU accession by opening clusters 2 and 3. I thank Micheál Martin, António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, and every EU Member State for their support 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked everyone who is fighting for Ukraine and working for the interests of the state, its European future, and the security of Europe.

Together, we are a stronger Europe. It is important that we all continue this momentum and open the final two clusters by the end of the year so that all six negotiating clusters are open. Ukraine deserves this. Thank you to everyone who supports Ukraine! 

- the Head of State concluded.

The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession13.10.26, 20:45 • 24520 views

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