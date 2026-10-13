The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession

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The European Union has officially opened clusters 2 and 3 in the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. This was reported by the EU press service, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the EU and Ukraine took another important step in the accession process by launching negotiations on the so-called "Internal Market" and "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth" clusters.

The "Internal Market" cluster covers EU policies related to the free movement of goods, services, workers and capital, as well as common rules on competition, financial services, company law and consumer protection.

The "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth" cluster covers EU policies related to economic competitiveness and growth, including taxation, economic and monetary policy, industry, digital transformation, employment, education, research and customs.

"Today we reached another important milestone on Ukraine’s path to EU membership. The Irish Presidency is committed to advancing Ukraine’s EU accession process. Today’s decision demonstrates Ukraine’s resilience and determination to move forward with reforms amid exceptionally difficult circumstances," said Ireland’s Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne.

The EU added that today’s decision followed the opening of negotiations on the External Relations cluster in July 2026.

Recall

This week, Ukraine expects new packages of support from its partners and the opening of two clusters in the negotiations on EU accession. Kyiv is ready for meetings with the United States and is calling on Russia to join the energy truce.