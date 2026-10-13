$44.960.0750.240.07
ukenru
05:45 PM • 1120 views
The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession
04:59 PM • 7674 views
In a number of Ukrainian regions, schedules will be in effect on October 14 — how long people will have to sit without electricity
04:35 PM • 12611 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 15991 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
03:02 PM • 13297 views
The IAEA to send missions to 19 substations important for the safe operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants
02:23 PM • 15244 views
Zelenskyy announced changes to the algorithms for governing Kyiv amid the failure to implement the resilience plan
01:51 PM • 10199 views
The dollar set a new record — the NBU announced the official exchange rate for October 14Photo
12:21 PM • 24910 views
True winter has already arrived on Mount Pip Ivan—the summit is covered in snow.Video
October 13, 11:46 AM • 32889 views
A reduction in reserving could hit critical enterprises: businesses and lawmakers warn of risks and call for dialoguePhoto
October 13, 11:13 AM • 19581 views
Russian attack destroyed building of Rivne State University of the Humanities; students were in a shelter - Ministry of EducationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
3.1m/s
67%
756mm
Popular news
Russia has been attacking almost continuously since the night; 14 people injured after "Shahed" strike on central RivnePhotoVideoOctober 13, 08:49 AM • 33398 views
Four Years of Energy Warfare: How Russian Strikes Have Changed Ukraine’s Energy System and How Much Its Restoration Will CostOctober 13, 09:50 AM • 39732 views
In the United States, a man was thrown from a roller coaster and died in the crashOctober 13, 10:07 AM • 28736 views
Patient’s death during rhinoplasty: court finds anesthesiologist guilty but exempts him from punishment due to the statute of limitations12:34 PM • 26187 views
Turning the clocks back to standard time: benefits, risks, and an unresolved future12:57 PM • 21091 views
Publications
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do04:35 PM • 12599 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 15976 views
Turning the clocks back to standard time: benefits, risks, and an unresolved future12:57 PM • 21210 views
Patient’s death during rhinoplasty: court finds anesthesiologist guilty but exempts him from punishment due to the statute of limitations12:34 PM • 26298 views
A reduction in reserving could hit critical enterprises: businesses and lawmakers warn of risks and call for dialoguePhotoOctober 13, 11:46 AM • 32876 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Great Britain
Rivne
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideo05:36 PM • 1050 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?04:17 PM • 3738 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.Video02:41 PM • 7242 views
Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matches02:12 PM • 9360 views
They transported him through Turkey and Poland — “television healer” Anatoly Kashpirovsky was buried in Vinnytsia01:55 PM • 10583 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
Fox News
Financial Times
Gold

The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

The EU and Ukraine have begun negotiations on the internal market and competitiveness clusters. This continues Ukraine's accession process to the EU.

The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession
Illustrative photo

The European Union has officially opened clusters 2 and 3 in the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. This was reported by the EU press service, according to UNN

Details

Today, the EU and Ukraine took another important step in the accession process by launching negotiations on the so-called "Internal Market" and "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth" clusters.

The "Internal Market" cluster covers EU policies related to the free movement of goods, services, workers and capital, as well as common rules on competition, financial services, company law and consumer protection.

The "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth" cluster covers EU policies related to economic competitiveness and growth, including taxation, economic and monetary policy, industry, digital transformation, employment, education, research and customs.

"Today we reached another important milestone on Ukraine’s path to EU membership.  The Irish Presidency is committed to advancing Ukraine’s EU accession process. Today’s decision demonstrates Ukraine’s resilience and determination to move forward with reforms amid exceptionally difficult circumstances," said Ireland’s Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne.

The EU added that today’s decision followed the opening of negotiations on the External Relations cluster in July 2026.

Recall 

This week, Ukraine expects new packages of support from its partners and the opening of two clusters in the negotiations on EU accession. Kyiv is ready for meetings with the United States and is calling on Russia to join the energy truce.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Republic of Ireland
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv