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Ukraine expects all negotiating clusters with the EU to be opened by the end of the year — Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9384 views

Ukraine has already opened four of the six negotiating clusters with the EU. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi expects the remaining ones to be opened by the end of the year.

Ukraine expects all negotiating clusters with the EU to be opened by the end of the year — Prime Minister

Ukraine expects all negotiation clusters concerning accession to the EU to be opened by the end of 2026. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this at a forum on EU enlargement organized by Euronews on November 3, UNN reports.

This year, Ukraine opened 4 of the 6 negotiation clusters with the EU. And we expect the remaining clusters to be opened by the end of this year

- Koretskyi said.

According to him, "we are making progress in every chapter of the negotiations."

"We are working closely with the Verkhovna Rada and have established a joint working group with the European Commission to accelerate the fulfillment of the interim benchmarks within the Fundamentals cluster. I am personally involved in this work. We aim to receive a positive assessment of the interim benchmarks as early as possible in 2027," Koretskyi stressed.

"We want to open the remaining clusters this year and create the conditions for the provisional closure of seven chapters during Lithuania's presidency in the first half of 2027," the Prime Minister noted.

"I understand that these are ambitious goals. We are not asking for shortcuts; we are asking for a credible, merit-based approval with clear milestones and a timely decision once these milestones have been achieved," he said.

EU should open Ukraine’s final two negotiating clusters by the end of the year — von der Leyen16.10.26, 14:00 • 6145 views

Julia Shramko

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