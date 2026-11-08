Europe’s future will not be decided without Europe: France will send representatives to talks in Abu Dhabi

France will take part in the talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said this on RTL radio, reports UNN.

Paris intends to represent the position of the European states, emphasizing the need to take their interests into account when discussing the end of the war and the future security architecture.

Details

According to the head of French diplomacy, European countries will be represented at the upcoming talks, which were previously planned exclusively in a trilateral format involving Kyiv, Washington and Moscow.

The Europeans will be duly represented, and France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions. I cannot yet say exactly who will represent France, but it will definitely be there - Barrot said.

The minister emphasized that in recent weeks, European states had intensified diplomatic contacts with the United States, insisting that their position be taken into account when discussing the future of the continent.

In recent weeks, the Europeans have made their voices heard. They explained to the American mediator that no discussions concerning the future of our continent can ignore our expectations and demands. France will convey the voice of Europe, which is primarily concerned by this - the French foreign minister stressed.

It should be noted that Barrot did not specify exactly who would be part of the French delegation. According to Euronews, the minister himself does not plan to take part in the talks personally.

The head of French diplomacy also commented on statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a possible large-scale agreement with Russia that could concern the whole of Europe. Barrot said that he was unaware of the details of this initiative, but emphasized that no agreements affecting the European security system could be drafted or even discussed without the participation of European states.

Context

Talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Earlier, U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that Washington intended to bring together Ukrainian and Russian delegations to discuss possible ways to end the war, future security arrangements and de-escalation.

The previous round of trilateral talks took place in mid-February in Geneva, but did not produce significant progress toward resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war. Moscow's territorial demands remain one of the main points of contention. In particular, the Russian side insists on the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk Oblast. Kyiv rejects these demands, emphasizing that territorial concessions would create additional threats to Ukraine's security and increase the risk of renewed Russian aggression.

It should be recalled

Earlier, foreign media reported that a defeat for U.S. leader Donald Trump in the election could change the course of peace talks on Ukraine.