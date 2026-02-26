$43.240.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia attacked railway infrastructure in 3 regions, including a children's railway in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukrainian cities, once again striking railway infrastructure. Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and the region, Kryvyi Rih, Poltava, and Donetsk regions were targeted.

Russia attacked railway infrastructure in 3 regions, including a children's railway in Kharkiv region

Russia during the night attack again struck the railway in three regions, including the children's railway in the Kharkiv region, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, Russia again launched a massive combined attack with drones and missiles on Ukrainian cities and communities. Among the targets are critical and civilian infrastructure," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to him, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and the region, Kryvyi Rih, Poltava, Donetsk regions were under attack.

"In Zaporizhzhia itself, due to power outages, heat supply has been temporarily suspended in part of the city. Reserve power sources are involved," Kuleba said.

Already 9 injured in Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia26.02.26, 08:49 • 2756 views

The enemy also again attacked railway infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. At night, a UAV hit the territory of the children's railway in Kharkiv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties

- Kuleba wrote.

"The aggressor deliberately strikes at objects on which people's daily lives depend - heat, light, water, transport. This is a deliberate terror against the civilian population. - the Deputy Prime Minister noted. - All relevant services are working on the ground. Restoration and stabilization of systems are underway."

Zelenskyy: Russia struck with 420 drones and 39 missiles, attacked gas infrastructure and power substations26.02.26, 10:06 • 3294 views

Ukrzaliznytsia warned on the morning of February 26 about possible changes in train traffic in 7 regions.

Kherson region

UZ monitoring groups are working in an enhanced mode - traffic is organized taking into account the security situation.

Mykolaiv

During the air raid alarm at the station, passengers were urged to carefully follow the announcements of employees and, if necessary, go to shelters.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

Regional trains temporarily run to/from Konotop. Adapted suburban traffic schedules are in effect in the Nizhyn direction.

Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

From Lozova in the Kramatorsk direction, passengers are transported by buses. Train No. 101/102 Barvinkove - Kherson "will guaranteed wait for a transfer from Kramatorsk." Regional express trains in the Izium direction - according to schedule.

Zaporizhzhia

At night, after the shelling, there were power outages in the city. Despite this, suburban trains went on their routes - possible delays of up to 1 hour, no cancellations.

Due to the security situation, traffic to/from Dnipro-Holovny station is temporarily restricted for trains: No. 86/85 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia - Lviv; No. 128/127 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia - Lviv; No. 6 Yasinya - Zaporizhzhia; No. 40/39 Solotvyno - Zaporizhzhia - Solotvyno.

Communication between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia is mainly provided by bus transfers.

374 out of 420 drones and 32 out of 39 Russian missiles, including all 'Zircons', were neutralized over Ukraine26.02.26, 10:24 • 3514 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
